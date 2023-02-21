What topics is Greta’s “bla bla bla” on and by whom? The energy transition agreed years ago in Paris is so complex that the attempt to achieve it requires first of all to speak clearly! Already today we are reacting to price increases (the Government is making an effort to reduce bills also by drawing on what we pay for financing alternative sources) and we are rightly suing wind turbines (a small segment of the alternative) when they are a nuisance, as in the Botta district of Potenza; in Great Britain there is protest over the fuel shortage. In short, we are not willing to give up comforts and we too “blah blah blah” claiming the salvation of the planet. China pollutes much more than Europe, but in order not to stop the production, employment and welfare of hundreds of millions of Chinese “is planning 18 coal plants” (F. De Bortoli- Corrriere della Sera of 3/10 ). Each of us, since “each email has a carbon foot print which is equivalent to 0.3 grams of Co2” and multiplies it by billions, should stop using them. Minister Cingolani says he is optimistic for next October 26 in Glasgow, where he expects to “reach one thousand billion for a concrete commitment” (to compensate poor countries, 1 billion people, still without water and without electricity) and to activate private investments in alternative sources for this purpose. Above all, he believes that “science and the economy must find answers to the heavy constraints of reality, which does not lend itself to the simplifications of the slogans in the processions” (F. Rampini-La Repubblica of 3/10).

And yet the energy from hydrogen (the magnetic confinement fusion that copies the sun and does not pollute) is not there yet, while producing aluminum (6% in the West and 60% in China) requires such quantities of energy that “someone (in Germany) silently rekindles coal plants”. It is therefore not easy to curb global warming by 1.5/2 degrees by 2030, decided in the Paris assembly. So how does it come out? Certainly not with this “blah blah blah” of everyone on everything and without really intervening, without realizing that the green recipes themselves are neither sufficient nor easy to make. CO2 destroys the planet, therefore it would be necessary not only to reduce cars, planes and ships, but also to limit emails. In short, will we bring back our well-established way of life and give up what we call progress? Will we surrender to “small” nuclear power, in better controlled, safer ways, and will we only partially give up comfort? A. Toynbee – in “The Tale of Man” – asked himself: «Will Man kill Mother Earth or will he redeem her? This has to be addressed.” We begin to talk about it everywhere and without hiding anything.

A few days ago there was a blackout in the IT platform system, apparently due to an error made in the Zucherberg plant in California. So, even those who – perhaps in London – had already adopted that system to open the door of the house, remained outside; in addition, communications between government operators and between branches of state administrations were blocked, just to name a few but important ones. It has thus been experienced that we are in the hands of a private individual who – at the age of 37 – can practically decide the world. Frances Haugen (again a woman!) who, purposely resigned from the company, did not therefore sin by “blah, blah, blah” in the US Senate, declaring: «(as already against smoking, opioids, etc.) I beg you (of intervene) even now in the face of the social damage caused by Facebook”. Haugen refers to the damage that Facebook “knowingly causes to its users (especially the younger ones)” and of which she has provided documentary evidence (Corriere della Sera of 10/6). But it doesn’t take long for you to understand that, if you want, the platforms can block the governments of the whole world and that, even if democracy were everywhere and fully operational, the elected officials of the peoples could in no way escape their control ”.

G. Sartori, in Homo videns of 1997, identified TV as a danger to democracy. We are now much further: the demonstrated possibility that all states are subject to a “company which with its 3.5 billion users of all platforms (Oculus, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, as well as Facebook) has more power than many States and which, in addition to influencing young people, alters the tone and nature of the political debate, even affecting problems of national security”. But despite all this, we are at our “blah, blah, blah” against vaccination and the gren pass, to demand that it be abolished together with the liberality in the discos! In the 160 years since the unification of Italy, there hasn’t been even a strong collective “blah, blah, blah” to overcome the southern question. Will there be now, at least for the fate of the planet and of democracy?

