We point out an interesting offer on Amazon Italia for the recent EA racing game, Need for Speed Unbound: The game is currently available at the price of 43.57 Euros with one 46% discount ed the lowest price reached so far from the game. A good opportunity for players interested in the title, released just over two months ago.

If you are interested in the offer there As always, we advise you to hurrybecause we don’t know how long the discount will be active. Happy shopping!

MX Video – Need for Speed Unbound

