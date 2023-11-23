Negotiations and Concerns: Israel and Hamas reach an agreement

Israel and Hamas have reached a four-day truce agreement, with the terms including the release of 50 hostages held in Gaza by Hamas and the release of 150 Palestinian female and teenage prisoners by Israel. Family members of hostages were unhappy about the agreement, but it was important to the families of the hostages to have an extended truce for every 10 more hostages Hamas releases.

The truce was scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, but Israeli officials said the hostages would not be released before Friday. The US president called the deal a way to end “unspeakable torture” and “ease the pain of innocent Palestinian families.”

Hamas had kidnapped more than 200 hostages, including women and children, and the 50 expected to be released will be in Israeli or dual citizens. Israeli rescue missions have managed to find hostages and also saved a female soldier in the process.

As part of the agreement, Israel will release 150 Palestinian females and teenagers, with the Israeli Ministry of Justice publishing a list of eligible prisoners. This release will take place over a four-day period, starting with the 123 boys aged 14 to 17 and one girl aged 15.

Negotiations for the truce were held through diplomatic channels, with the US secret team working to rescue the hostages. Egypt and Qatar were also involved in the negotiation process.

The agreement will also allow for the entry of more relief supplies into Gaza. However, there is a critical need for fuel in hospitals, and the current supply is expected to last until the end of the truce.

Hamas announced that it would cease all attacks and capture operations during this period, but Israeli troops and tanks were expected to remain in Gaza. The truce allows the people of Gaza safe passage from north to south but does not yet allow hundreds of thousands of displaced people in the north to return to their homes.

The situation in Gaza continues to be a major humanitarian crisis as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues.

