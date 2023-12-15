Negotiations to curb the Hezbollah threat on the border between Lebanon and Israel

In the all-out war that Israel has waged against the armed groups that surround it to the South and North, the Lebanese front could prove to be the most destructive, or on the contrary provide the framework for a diplomatic agreement that stops the weapons even in Gaza. Il Netanyahu government needs to bring back to the towns and villages of the North, the productive heart of the country, the over 70 thousand people evacuated after Hezbollah has started a low-intensity war of attrition against the Jewish state to support Hamas, and is not willing to do so in a situation of insecurity. Hamas’s land invasion, from Gaza to the southern kibbutzim, has changed the minds of Israelis who now fear a repeat of October 7 from the Lebanese border.

Minister Gallant was clear: we will push back «Hezbollah beyond the Litani River» and «there are two possibilities for this to happen: the first is diplomatic, the second is the use of force». To avoid the scenario of an open war with Nasrallah’s “small army”, which is also a strong party in Lebanon and has a military capacity much superior to that of Hamas, there have been intense negotiations for days between Europeans, Americans, Israelis and Lebanese. Israeli media have leaked the possibility that an agreement will be reached soon, in Lebanon there is more caution, but the negotiations are progressing and the objective is to strengthen resolution 1701, which put an end to the second war between Lebanon and Israel in 2006, and which envisaged the presence of international observers (Unili), the disarmament and withdrawal of Hezbollah north of the Litani river, which were never implemented. Italy, creator of that resolution, is also now part of the diplomatic effort in agreement with the other Europeans and on which France is spending particular energy, so much so that there is talk of a trip by Macron to Lebanon within the year.

(afp)

Israel would like to create a buffer zone and insists on the withdrawal of Radwan, Hezbollah’s elite unit, north of Litani – 20 km from the border – otherwise it is ready for military action. To understand Israeli intransigence it is necessary to know this: in May 2013 the group circulated videos of military exercises in southern Lebanon in which it simulated an infiltration into Israeli territory, that is, it did what al-Nukhba, the Hamas elite unit, October 7: pave the way for ground incursion.

A few days ago the Saudi newspaper al-Hadath he wrote that Israel could accept Hezbollah maintaining “joint observation points with the Lebanese army (LAF) and the French army”, as long as only LAF weapons remain south of the Litani. But if the prospect of “disarmament” of Hezbollah, which considers itself a national defense movement, appears unlikely for now, the path traced by Amos Hochstein, Biden’s energy security advisor, who has been repeatedly in Lebanon in the last two months. Hochstein’s idea is to reproduce on land borders the agreement reached between Lebanon and Israel on maritime borders, mediated by Hochstein, or to give a definitive configuration to disputed border points such as the Shebaa farms or the village of Ghajar. This type of exchange would remove the “defense of still occupied territories” argument from Hezbollah.

The hypothesis is that Israel leaves control of these two areas to an international force, and Nasrallah’s army retreats further north. Sources close to God’s party also claim that Hochstein proposed Naqoura Bay as a starting point for delimiting the land border. A major obstacle to the negotiations is the framework within which all this should take place. For Hezbollah, the Lebanese front cannot be separated from the situation in Gaza. “Any proposal will be discussed and analyzed only if there is a ceasefire in Gaza,” says a Lebanese security source who knows God’s party well. A permanent truce and a new prisoner exchange could move Hezbollah. And perhaps this also explains the news that Israel has asked Egypt – not Qatar this time – to try to reopen a dialogue with Hamas.