Neighborhood feud in Georgia | Info

This main character was called the Georgian Spider-Man on social networks.

O neighbor quarrels books could be written, but we’re sure you’ve never seen a scene like this. Since Sunday, it has been circulating on almost all social networks, and it was created in the Georgian city of Batumi. Information about the video is scant for now, and they only say that the man got so annoyed that his neighbor’s air conditioner was dripping onto the balcony, that he climbed on the outside of her apartment on the eighth floor.

There, during a short verbal outburst, he said what was on his mind, after which he returned to his apartment. The following story says that he allegedly decided on such a crazy move because the neighbor did not want to open the door for him, and for now it is not known from which floor he arrived, that is, how long he was hanging around the outside of the building. In the meantime, the main character was called the Georgian Spider-Man on social networks.

