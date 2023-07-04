Neighbors about Ana Nikolić | Entertainment

Ana Nikolić’s neighbors once again spoke about her to the media.

Nikolić and Mirković soon exchanged name-calling via social networks and the media, a shocking video appeared in which the singer showed wounds on her face, and recently her mother also spoke out. Now her neighbors were once again talking about her and her private life. The first neighbor pointed out that he had not seen her for days:

“I haven’t seen her for days, if she doesn’t have a car, it means that she isn’t there either, because her car is always parked outside. She sold the garage space to a man from the building next door. From the apartment, terrible noises and commotion could be heard, there is no nanny, no housekeeper too. They were all wonderful women who couldn’t stand her temper and way of life,” the young man told us.

Then the neighbor joined the conversation:

“The terrace, as you can see, is as if a bomb had been dropped. Carpets, a treadmill, a child’s bicycle, boxes and bags of garbage… What can I tell you, it happened that he would get to the apartment and not be able to insert the key, and then she shouts, screams. Her door is scratched around the lock. Her blinds are almost always down. Her mother was recently, I saw her, and since then I haven’t seen her or Ana,” she said.

“I don’t know where her child is, whether her grandmother took her or if Rasta took her, I really don’t know,” said the neighbor, who allowed her to enter the building.

The team is nearby Ringing met a man who works as a building guard:

“Oh, lately when I see her it’s not that. She looks strange, she wears hats, glasses. She wasn’t any better before, but sometimes like this, sometimes like that. Now this in the last few years is terrible. I remember before, during corona, I saw her with the ex-wife of Ace Lukas, both of them drunk. Then Ana crashed her car, so she calls a taxi, she can’t get one, and then here they are stretching on the street. When the taxi arrives, Ana with those forums of hers that’s where she creates chaos and makes a fool of herself. For years she has not been okay, but certainly what she is going through now is ugly, but maybe it will finally change her, we would all like that,” he concluded.



