A teenage girl from Čačak was arrested when a weapon was found in the car she was in.

The news about the arrest of Čačanka J.Ć. (18), which happened last week in Prijanović near Požega, shocked the public in the town on Morava. This girl just turned 18, last week she was arrested in Prijanovići near Požega and she was During the search, two pistols without a serial number with two frames and a total of 20 bullets were found, as well as a measuring scale.

In Audi A3 she was together with the Čačani M.Đ. (25) and I.Š. (33) which are after being stopped, ran away from the police. By the way, the car the girl was in was stopped during a routine traffic control, because they were overtaking illegally. Friends of the young Čačanka’s family say that they everyone is still in shock and that no one is clear where she came from in Projanovići, when she was supposed to be at school for classes during that time.

“It’s about functional and family for example. The girl goes to high school. In addition to their daughter, they have two other sons, one of them won all possible awards in the field of science. Čačak is a small town, and the news of who she was with in the car spread like lightning, no one is clear what she will do with them, because the family, and not even the girl, are part of that story. We are talking about hard-working and exemplary people from Čačan who earn their bread honestly. We are all convinced that she was set up. After all, as soon as she wasn’t running from the police, she wasn’t afraid of control either. We are convinced that she did not even know about the weapon in the car“, said Čačanka, a family friend of the girl’s parents.

Two men from Čačan, who were in the Audi with her, fled the scene. Čačany police is M.Đ. and I.Š. soon found and handed over to colleagues in Požega. A further search of the vehicle found more two knives and one bulletproof vest.

