Aleksandar Lazić was kidnapped in December last year, and it is suspected that he was kidnapped by Miloš S. (23), Marko Z. (27) and Aleksa A. (24).

Miloš S. (23), who is accused of being with another two accomplices kidnapped Aleksandar Lazić from Borča, should serve seven years in prison for causing serious injuries. Aleksandar Lazić from Borča who was kidnapped in December last year, was allegedly kidnapped by Miloš S. (23), Marko Z. (27) and Aleksa A. (24), and the neighbors say yes Courier that to this day they were convinced that he left voluntarily.

On the day of the abduction, Lazić went for a walk and contacted his mother, but never returned.

“Now she is left alone here, it is not easy for her. She lost one daughter a few years ago, and the other does not live in Belgrade, although he comes to visit her. Aleksandar was there, next to her, and now he is gone too,” say the neighbors. Lazić’s mother adds:

“When he disappeared we were all on our feet, the police were here every other day for the first two weeks and asked questions, but none of us saw any kidnapping and we couldn’t help”.

According to them, all the time they thought he left by himself, and one thing in particular was strange to them.

“It seemed as if the mother had also given up, she begged everyone for help for two weeks and then nothing, neither she nor the police. We barely saw her afterwards, she won’t even talk about it to anyone. We only hope that no one is in danger anymore and that Alexander will return, but no one believes in anything here anymore,” say the neighbors.

Kidnappers

The three kidnappers, Miloš, Marko and Aleksa, are in custody, and are charged with the crime of kidnapping, which carries a prison sentence of 5 to 18 years. However, Miloš S. has already been sentenced to seven years in prison for attempted murder.

“In February 2018, Miloš S. seriously injured Aleksandar J., who was in a coma for a while, and had more than 100 stitches on his body. He attacked him with a machete in Veliki Selo and almost killed him. That is why organized and anti-violence protests,” says the source.

Last year, he was legally sentenced to seven years in prison for attempted murder, and while he was waiting to go to the execution of his sentence, he kidnapped Lazić, who has been missing since then.

As Kurir learns, Miloš is also the son of a kidnapper.

“His father is taxi driver Slobodan Stojković, who kidnapped the wife of the owner of “Planet Sport”, Zoran Bošković, Svetlana Bošković in February 2014.“, says the Kurir source.

Miloš, Marko and Aleksa charge that on December 3, 2022, around 2 p.m. together with several unknown persons, according to a previous agreement, took Aleksandar Lazić by force and kept him for more than 10 days, with the intention of forcing him or someone else to do something, not do it, or suffer.

Let us remind you that at the time of his disappearance or kidnapping, Lazić was under house arrest with a handcuff, and that was because of drug trafficking.

“He had problems with the law, and he had a leg for several months and was allowed to walk between 2 and 3 p.m. The kidnappers probably followed him and abducted him in front of the house in Borča,” said a Kurir source.

