Neighbors Help Cuban Man in El Vedado and Discover Poor Living Conditions in Central Havana

Neighbors Step in to Help Cuban Man Living on the Streets of El Vedado

Thursday, September 14, 2023 – The residents of El Vedado, a neighborhood in Central Havana, have come together to offer assistance to a Cuban man found wandering the streets. The community was shocked to discover the poor conditions in which he was living and took it upon themselves to locate his family.

Pedro Luis García, an administrator and member of the Facebook group El Vedado de Hoy, highlighted the situation in a post on Tuesday. He shared a video sent by a neighbor who had been providing support to the young man with memory problems. Along with the video, Garcia called on the social workers of Centro Habana to intervene and provide the necessary treatment.

The housing situation of the young man and his family was described as “super deplorable” by one concerned Cuban. Neighbors expressed their shock at the dilapidated state of the residence and were appalled by the living conditions. “Look how that thing is falling down there. I don’t have power, she (a neighbor) cooks for me,” said a relative of the young man.

The elderly Cuban woman, identified as the young man’s grandmother, also sleeps in the same deteriorating home. According to a neighbor, both the mother and son receive a pension, but it is unclear why they are living in such conditions. “They both have it. She has one checkbook and he has another checkbook,” said a neighbor.

The young man was initially discovered by a neighbor on 15th Street between F and G. The neighbor’s nephew took it upon himself to help the young man and change his appearance. However, despite their efforts, the young man’s relatives have yet to come forward.

According to a Cuban familiar with the situation, “this young man is one of those who have lived in dysfunctional homes. The grandmother, who has been taking care of him, may no longer be able to do so. He was previously cared for by a woman who may not have provided the best care, leading him to leave the house.”

The community has rallied behind the young man, with neighbors offering their support and attempting to locate his grandmother. Details about the case are still emerging, but the residents of El Vedado are determined to continue helping the young man in any way they can.

Note: More details about this case are unknown at this time.

