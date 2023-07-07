Home » Neighbors on the murder of Noah Milivojev | Info
Neighbors spoke about the gruesome murder of Noa Milivojev (18) in Belgrade.

They say about “Courier“yes it is the male suspect OD (33) has always seemed like a psychopath. They also add that he was “strange”.

The part where his apartment is is mostly rented as an apartment, but he was there for a long time. We noticed her several times, mostly running out of the building or arriving late. He was constantly bringing something to and from the apartmentbut none of us paid attention because it didn’t bother us. He must have dipped the body in acid“, says one neighbor.

A neighbor then described a horrific scene he witnessed. As he says, he then saw Noa cut on her arms and thighs.

Once she was leaning against the door for a long time until someone let her in. Once she had cuts on her arms and thighs… But that was all before her disappearance was reported, we haven’t seen any trace of her for more than a month.

I would certainly react and say that I saw her. I also saw her around town, here nearby, mostly alone, she seemed lost. I never saw them together“, he says.

Another neighbor says that people reported the noise to the police. Noa and the suspect in her murder often argued, and neighbors say they heard things, most likely, being thrown.

