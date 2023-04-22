Neighbors reported that they saw the missing girl from Ćuprija Info

The police found the missing EJ from Cuprija after neighbors reported that they thought they had seen her in an apartment on Palilula in Belgrade.

The girl EJ (14) from Ćuprija, who was searched for for days, was found tonight in Belgrade. The police found her in her boyfriend’s apartment. “Neighbors reported to the police that they thought they had seen a little girl in their building. After further work, the police searched the area and visited the said location. found the girl unharmed in an apartment on Palilula where she was staying with her boyfriend ZK (20)”, says the “Blica” source.

To remind you, the girl EJ (14) from Ćuprije disappeared last week in the night between Wednesday and Thursday. The mother of the missing girl published appeals every day, and as she stated, a group of Ćuprija citizens organized themselves and went in search of the girl.

The girl’s mother regularly went to the police to check on the progress of the search for the girl. “She sneaked out of the house, in the morning I saw that she was gone. My child is not a week old, what can I think, what can a mother think“, said Nataša. As she said, the police questioned everyone who might have any information, including her friends from the department.

