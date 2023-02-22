Home World Neil Young and Crazy Horse release album under their own names
Neil Young and Crazy Horse release album under their own names

Neil Young and Crazy Horse release album under their own names

Neil Young has been working with Crazy Horse for decades. Now they will publish an album under the names of all the current members and Young himself, although he is not the great protagonist of the album

Nils Lofgren –who, in addition to entering and leaving the formation, went on to replace the deceased member Danny Whitten–, Ralph Molina y Billy Talbot are current members of Crazy Horsea band that began its journey at the end of the 1960s, but will soon bring us “All Roads Lead Home”a new album to be released under the names of Molina, Talbot, Lofgren y Young and that will see the light March 31.

The project is made up of three songs per member, except for Young, who has only participated doing a live solo version of “Song Of The Seasons”, the theme from Crazy Horse’s album. “Barn” (twenty-one). According to the label that will publish it -under the protection of Warner Music-, the new album “All Roads Lead Home” was born out of “sheer inspiration and social need” during the pandemic, with Molina, Talbot and Lofgren recording their songs on their own and with the help of other musicians.

The album is dedicated to the late Crazy Horse guitarist, Danny Whittento Young’s producer and long-time collaborator, David Briggsand to the manager Elliot Robertswho directed Young’s career for more than forty years before his death in 2019. The first preview of the album has been “You Will Never Know”, a song by Lofgren in which he plays all the instruments.

The repertoire that will include the album is the following:
1. “Rain” (Billy Talbot)
2. “You Will Never Know” (Nils Lofgren)
3. “It’s Magical” (Ralph Molina)
4. “Song Of The Seasons” (Neil Young)
5. “Cherish” (Billy Talbot)
6. “Fill My Cup” (Nils Lofgren)
7. “Look Through The Eyes Of Your HearteartHearthhh” (Ralph Molina)
8. “The Hunter” (Billy Talbot)
9. “Go With Me” (Nils Lofgren)
10. “Just For You” (Ralph Molina)

