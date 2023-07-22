“Neither Putin nor Moscow must be humiliated”: now says the head of the British secret services. And he opens the doors of intelligence to Russian defectors

An appeal to Russians “horrified” and disillusioned by their country’s leadership and the war in Ukraine to put themselves at the service of British intelligence and, at the same time, a certainty: “Putin should not be humiliated“. The head of MI6, the British Foreign Intelligence Service, Richard Mooreduring a public meeting at the London embassy in Prague, he indulged in various considerations on Moscow, Kiev and intelligence commitments, in particular towards China.

Speaking both publicly and in an interview to PoliticoMoore, known as “C” in intelligence, first sends a message to a potential audience of “disgruntled” Russians. The tones are explicit: the invitation is addressed to anyone who wants to end the “bloodbath”. “Our doors are always open,” says Moore, quoted by Sky Ukaddressing the defectors from Moscow.

“C” tells of a Putin “under pressure” after Prigozhin’s attempted blitz which forced the Russian president into a “humiliating” agreement to “save his own skin”. But he specifies: “Nobody wants to humiliate Putin, much less humiliate the great Russian nation. But the path to Moscow is very clear: withdraw all troops.”. A speech, this, which recalls what the French president said Emmanuel Macron at the beginning of the conflict when, amid criticism from Kiev, he continued to launch appeals to avoid humiliating Russia.

Despite this, however, Moore specifies: “It is up to Ukraine to define the terms of peace, not us.” Yes because, he himself explains, that the conflict ends “with a sort of negotiation” is almost obvious, but the “how” will be decided by Kiev. “Our task – he continues – is to try to put them in the strongest possible position to negotiate from a position of strength”. And the Ukrainian counter-offensive? Moore defines it as “hard work”, but still more “profitable” than the Russian advance. Although the goal is to preserve troops, in fact, “even so, Ukraine has been able to recover more territory than the Russians have managed to obtain in a year”.

According to Moore, however, there is an even “warmer” front than the Russian one. It’s about the Chinese: “Today – he explains – we dedicate more resources to Beijing than any other mission”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

