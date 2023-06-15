Nela Bijanić caught her husband in a scam | Fun

Nela Bijanić revealed how she felt because of the deception of her ex-husband, with whom she was married for more than ten years – her intuition did not deceive her.

Singer Nela Bijanić was married for more than ten years to entertainment manager Rajko Mjanović, with whom she had a son, Oliver Mijanović, whom the audience met in “Zvezda Granda” in 2020, although before that he was engaged in tennis for a long time.

She has a successful career behind her, and she recently revealed why she ran away from two weddings. His wife left him because he cheated on her, and she discovered what he looked like the moment she found out about it, as well as how she felt.

“I, when I got married, I thought that was the end, I lowered the blinds, and that’s how it is. I’m not from that story, that fraud, when I’m with one, I’m with one. Sit down, buddy, yes let’s talk, if he can’t do it anymore, then you go and hello, healthy communication is important. Maybe he acted inhumanely, and I don’t want to go over the fraud. We have joint property, son, daughter-in-law, grandchildren. I was raised in a patriarchal manner, but I often say – when I got divorced, all women in the world could. Of course I didn’t deserve it, I took it hard, because I was taken aback,” said Nela, whose intuition also told her that something was wrong.

“I don’t like that I have strong intuition. The lawyer says ‘the less you know, the less headache you have’, but I I know exactly when his phone rings – when he goes to work and when he goes “somewhere”. He looks me in the eye and lies, I sit at home and know everything, you know when God is on your side. My real name is Danijela, which means – God is my judge and the only one. I invested in my career, I was left with 10 dinars, I was trampling, I knew it would come back. You are left with 10 dinars, but tomorrow, God forbid, he will not leave you,” said Nela Bijanić.

