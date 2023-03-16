Singer Nela Bijanić told the details of the marriage that led to the divorce

Source: Instagram/nelabijanicc_official

Folk singer Nela Bijanić, who recently opened the door of her home and showed the luxury in which she lives with her son, revealed in a show that she caught her ex-husband with another woman.

Nela said that she “knew for some time” that her husband was cheating on her, but that she remained silent: “When I filed for divorce, anyone can. Family and marriage as an institution are sacred to me, I am first and foremost a family woman. I got divorced last year, and I thought I never would“, said Nela Bijanić and continued:

“I don’t like the way it happened. I got divorced because of cheating. It’s not normal for someone, but I don’t get over it. I am a good man, but I should not be lied to and deceived. It’s better to say something, anyway. I would go over it once and never again.”

The singer then revealed the details of the adultery and said that “she could write a screenplay from that.”

“That was the period when our story was already coming to an end. I was silent the whole time. I knew and kept silent. I let him go as far as he could go. I was on the top floor, and he was downstairs. Dad told me that he couldn’t get in through the door, and I immediately said that there must be someone down there, but my dad didn’t believe it. I heard that he was talking to someone, I was waiting in front of the house for him to come out. He went out with a girl, much younger than him. I told her never to come to the house where I live. I don’t like scams, I’m not from that story. At that moment I finished everything. He will forever remain the father of my child, that’s why we are now in a correct relationship,” said Nela in the show “Pitam za druga”.

