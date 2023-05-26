Home » Nemanja Bilbija is the best player of PL BiH 2023 | Sports
The manifestation of the selection of the best players of the m:tel Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina organized by the Union of Professional Footballers of BiH “Crystal 11” was held tonight in the Sarajevo City Hall.

Source: Promo/HŠK Zrinjski Mostar

The best player of the Premier League of BiH this season, with an almost incredible 90% of the votes of all players and coaches, is Zrinjski Nemanja Bilbi, who scored 24 goals in 32 games this season, he said. “Sport1”.

The best coach for this season is, as expected, the current coach of Zrinjski, Krunoslav Rendulić, who won the “double crown” with his team and deservedly received the epithet of the best strategist. The award for the best referee went to Irfan Peljto, and the best young player was Dal Varešanović from Sarajevo, who had a great season in the Bordeaux team.

The best 11 for the previous season consists of: Osman Hadžikić (FK Velež), Josip Ćorluka (HŠK Zrinjski), Slobodan Jakovljević and Hrvoje Barišić (HŠK Zrinjski), Elvir Duraković (FK Igman), Nikola Ninković (FK Borac), Semir Štilić (FK Željezničar ), Dal Varešanović (FK Sarajevo), Mirsad Ramić (FK Igman), Nermin Haskić (FK Velež), Nemanja Bilbija (HŠK Zrinjski).

