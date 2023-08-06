Nemanja Gudelj visiting Golden State Warriors | Sports

Nemanja Gudelj is playing a match against Atletico Madrid tonight, and he spent his free time in the Golden State Warriors gym.

The Sevilla football players are currently in the United States of America, and the current winner of the Europa League, Nemanja Gudelj, there, with his teammates, he plays a match against Atletico Madrid in San Francisco. During their stay in California, the players and coaching staff took the opportunity to visit the “Chase Center” hall where the basketball players play their games. Golden State Warriors.

Of course, Nemanja Gudelj immediately took the ball and tried his hand at the role of a basketball player, and he was accompanied by another Serb in the club from Andalusia, until recently the national team goalkeeper. Marko Dmitrović. Gudelj twirled the ball around his finger, like a real basketball superstar, and he also “impersonated” Stef Kari in a solo action that he finished, and how else than with the basket. Everything, however, was spiced up by Nemanja’s better half, Anastasija Ražnatović, who commented on the pictures with the words: “Boy with many talents” – she wrote.

Let us remind you that Serbian basketball coach Dejan Milojević is part of the professional staff of NBA club Golden State Warriors, while Nemanja Bjelica returned to Europe last season as NBA champion.

