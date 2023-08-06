nemanja matić goes to ren | Sport

Dinamo expects percentages from the sale of Lovra Majer, and when he leaves Rennes, according to the French media, he should be replaced by Nemanja Matić.

Source: Profimedia

Incredible news comes from France, the former Serbian national team member Nemanja Matić could continue his career in Rennes! According to local media, Matić will not fulfill his two-year contract with “Vučica”, which expires in June 2024.

It was mentioned that some clubs from Saudi Arabia want a Serbian football player, but now Ren wants him to use his experience to help the team that finished fourth last year and thus ensured playing in the Europa League.

This could mean that the French club is close to an agreement to sell the talented Croatian Lovra Majer. He was bought by Ren from Dinamo for 12.000.000 evra in the summer of 2021, and after excellent games in this club, he received many offers from European giants. If someone is ready to meet the price set by Ren, Majer will leave the club, and Matić will replace him in the starting line-up.

The former player of Manchester United, Chelsea and Benfica has not played for the national team for a long time, and for Serbia in his career he played 48 matches and scored two goals. Unlike Sergej Milinković-Savić he will not go to Saudi Arabia from Rome, but he could very easily go to Brittany.

