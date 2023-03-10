Nemanja Matić was furious with Brajan Kristante for the omission.

Roma beat Real Sociedad 2:0 and took a big step towards the quarter-finals of the Europa League, but the match at “Olympic” was also marked by an unusual scene. Nemanja Matić and Brajan Kristante they clashed on the field since the former Serbian national team player was visibly dissatisfied with the Italian’s reaction in one action, so he criticized him, and then in a rush of adrenaline, there was almost a physical confrontation.

They pushed each other’s heads, got into each other’s faces, and the most composed was Žoržinjo Vajnaldum who separated them and then the passions calmed down, otherwise who knows what we would have witnessed because both Matić and Kristante were very belligerent.

Interestingly, Roma scored the second goal of the match soon after, Maraš Kumbula secured the victory that Stefan El Šarawi had hinted at, so Matić’s criticism that the players should concentrate and “tighten up” at the back bore fruit. Moreover, the Serbian footballer was named the player of the match, and Jose Mourinho was pleased to see such a reaction from his player, whom he managed previously in both Chelsea and Manchester United.

“In Roma there is only one leader, all players are the same, and it is important that everyone brings life and playing experience to the field, that is necessary for us. We do not have that problem in Roma, we are a democracy with one leader”Jose Mourinho said on that occasion, of course referring to himself.

“It’s nice to see emotions on the field, footballers who don’t communicate, who don’t exchange emotions or grievances, can’t help. Our team is always united”“Special” concluded.

