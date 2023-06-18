Nemanja Nedović and Mina Milutinović walking with their daughter Entertainment

Mina Milutinović and Nemanja Nedović enjoy the first moments with their daughter.

The beautiful model gave birth to a baby girl whom they named Talia. The proud dad celebrated the birth of his first baby, and now they showed how they spend their first moments together. Mina shared a photo of the three of them on Instagram, highlighting how much they are enjoying the nice weather and walking.

“Our first walk,” Mina wrote, and the scene from nature delighted many.



Look at Mina and Nemanja:

