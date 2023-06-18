Home » Nemanja Nedović and Mina Milutinović walking with their daughter Entertainment
World

Nemanja Nedović and Mina Milutinović walking with their daughter Entertainment

by admin
Nemanja Nedović and Mina Milutinović walking with their daughter Entertainment

Mina Milutinović and Nemanja Nedović enjoy the first moments with their daughter.

Izvor: Instagram/minamilutinovic/printscreen

The beautiful model gave birth to a baby girl whom they named Talia. The proud dad celebrated the birth of his first baby, and now they showed how they spend their first moments together. Mina shared a photo of the three of them on Instagram, highlighting how much they are enjoying the nice weather and walking.

“Our first walk,” Mina wrote, and the scene from nature delighted many.

Look at Mina and Nemanja:

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

You may also like

Jorge Martin won the MotoGP German Grand Prix

Egypt Introduces Shark Tracking Devices | Entertainment

Vladmiri Vuković drowned Info

Not only Palermo, Lecco promoted, this is what...

Extraordinary opening of the crypt of the Madonna...

“Spider – Man Across the Spider – Verse”:...

Partizan left the field before the derby announced...

Advantages and disadvantages of Dacia cars (more and...

The Austrian intelligence agency has arrested three people...

Layers of Fear (Xbox Series X | S...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy