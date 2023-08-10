Nemanja Nedović left the Serbian national team and will not play in the World Basketball Championship Sports

Nemanja Nedović will not play for Serbia again.

Nemanja Nedović will not play for the Serbian national team at the World Basketball Championship, starting on August 25 in the Philippines. The explosive basketball player is leaving the Serbian national team and although there is still no official confirmation from either side, there are no denials either, which clearly suggests that the Eagles will definitely go to Asia without one of the most experienced players.

After the “closed” preparatory games in Belgrade against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Poland, and then the duel against Greece and Italy in Athens, Nedović will part with his teammates and have free days again, until the start of Red Star Meridianbet’s preparations for the new season. In the two matches in the capital of Greece, he did not play a significant role – against the hosts, he appeared for 13 minutes and missed all five shots, and then against Italy, he played 9:48 minutes and did not score from three attempts during that time.

By all accounts, these will be his last appearances this summer, during which Serbia will try to make a significant result in the Philippines, starting with the group stage matches against China, South Sudan and Puerto Rico. During that time, Nedović will not join the national team again, from which in recent years he has been absent more often than he was in its composition. He made his debut for the “A” team at Eurobasket in Slovenia 2013, when other members of the then “new wave” – ​​Bogdan Bogdanović, Nikola Kalinić, Vasilije Micić – got their first chance in the national team under Dušan Duda Ivković… It was the arrival of a generation which, together with natives Miloš Teodosić, Nenad Krstić, Stefan Marković, brought joy to the fans, but Nedović was not there so regularly – and it was not always the reason for injuries.



A year after his debut, Nedović missed the 2014 World Cup in Spain, where Serbia made a huge score and played in the final against America. Nedović was then a member of the Golden State Warriors and due to a foot injury, he was forced to leave the preparations and go to the USA. A year later, he was again in the squad at the big competition, Eurobasket 2015 in Germany and France, as well as the following summer, 2016, he made the biggest success of his career by winning silver at the Olympic Games in Rio.

A year after that, in the summer of 2017, Nedović again had to miss the big competition, the Eurobasket in Turkey, where he won silver. At that time, he was part of Saša Đorđević’s team for a month and a half, but he failed to recover from a shoulder injury, so before the trip to Istanbul, he separated from his teammates, and watched on TV how the Eagles won their last medal for now.

At the next big competition, in 2019, Đorđević did not count on him before the trip to the World Cup in China, which was difficult for Nemanja, and from his words one could sense that his relationship with the coach is not what it was before. “I’m disappointed, but not surprised. I’ve faced injustice many times before and I’ve always come out of everything stronger and smarter, so it will be this time as well. I’m guilty, first of all, that I found out about the list on Twitter, but what’s up – it’s here. I will be the number 1 fan of our national team at the World Cup in China, as well as at every upcoming competition,” Nemanja wrote at the time.

Two summers later, Nedović was not part of the team that tried to qualify for the Olympics. After major problems due to the corona virus, he decided in communication with the selector Igor Kokoškov and the doctors of the national team that he would skip the tournament in Pionir, and that he would be available for the Olympic Games. Unfortunately, Italy then prevented Serbia from going to the biggest tournament.

The following year, under the guidance of coach Svetislav Pešić, Nedović traveled to the Eurobasket in the Czech Republic and Germany, but was injured in the early stages of the continental tournament and could not help the national team. After a muscle rupture, Nemanja was unable to play until the end of the tournament, and Pešić was thus left without an important option in the back positions.

This summer, Kari and Nedović’s separation is not due to injuries, and we will wait for an answer about the reasons.

