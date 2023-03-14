Home World Nemanja Nedović: We will be ready when it matters most Sports
World

Nemanja Nedović: We will be ready when it matters most Sports

by admin
Nemanja Nedović: We will be ready when it matters most Sports

One of Red Star’s best players, Nemanja Nedović, could not play in the second half when his team “sunk” against Partizan.

Source: MN Press

Nemanja Nedović suffered an injury in the Euroleague match against Panathinaikos last Friday, however he gritted his teeth and tried to play the “eternal” derby. He managed to last ten minutes before signaling to Dusko Ivanovic that he was in pain, so Red Star had to play without him in the rest – and the recipe was the same as in Athens. Zvezda lost a big advantage, but Nedovic does not see the similarity between the two games.

“Everything depends on training and work on training and psychology. We have a blockage, but that was not the case today and we played well, in accordance with our capabilities, and that’s it. We will be ready when it matters most.”said Nedović after the match for “Sports Club” and regardless of defeat, do not lose hope.

“We entered the match well and controlled the first half. After that, Dobrić and I couldn’t play, and on top of all that, in the fourth quarter, Campazzo also got a fifth penalty and the rotation was shortened… It’s difficult to play in this kind of atmosphere in front of so many fans I’m proud of my team and whatever happens for the rest of this league I think we can beat anyone both on their pitch and ours“, said Nedović.

Regarding the injury, the Red Star player said that he tried to play until the moment when he couldn’t squeeze his leg, so he couldn’t predict whether he would have a break, but regardless of everything, he is still confident: “It doesn’t matter that we are not asking for the first place, we can beat anyone both at home and away”.

A similar statement was made by his coach, Duško Ivanović, who was very brief at the press conference, but did not lose heart after another defeat after the reversal and emphasized that “he knows that Partizan will win, and they know that too”.

See also  Brescia teacher killed in England, her husband arrested: mystery about the motive

You may also like

Scrapping quater, Federconsumatori opens a door for the...

Nedović was injured in the match with Partizan...

“Disinformation and not appreciable polemical spirit”

Cellnex achieves the main sustainability objectives of 2022

Jelena Karleuša in a transparent raincoat | Entertainment

Milan-Salernitana 1-1: Dia responds to Giroud, the Rossoneri...

Sinner beats Mannarino and returns to the round...

Nicole Kidman at the Oscars | Fun

Lineker reinstated by the BBC after the tweet...

today’s horoscope, Tuesday 14 March

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy