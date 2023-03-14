One of Red Star’s best players, Nemanja Nedović, could not play in the second half when his team “sunk” against Partizan.

Source: MN Press

Nemanja Nedović suffered an injury in the Euroleague match against Panathinaikos last Friday, however he gritted his teeth and tried to play the “eternal” derby. He managed to last ten minutes before signaling to Dusko Ivanovic that he was in pain, so Red Star had to play without him in the rest – and the recipe was the same as in Athens. Zvezda lost a big advantage, but Nedovic does not see the similarity between the two games.

“Everything depends on training and work on training and psychology. We have a blockage, but that was not the case today and we played well, in accordance with our capabilities, and that’s it. We will be ready when it matters most.”said Nedović after the match for “Sports Club” and regardless of defeat, do not lose hope.

“We entered the match well and controlled the first half. After that, Dobrić and I couldn’t play, and on top of all that, in the fourth quarter, Campazzo also got a fifth penalty and the rotation was shortened… It’s difficult to play in this kind of atmosphere in front of so many fans I’m proud of my team and whatever happens for the rest of this league I think we can beat anyone both on their pitch and ours“, said Nedović.

Regarding the injury, the Red Star player said that he tried to play until the moment when he couldn’t squeeze his leg, so he couldn’t predict whether he would have a break, but regardless of everything, he is still confident: “It doesn’t matter that we are not asking for the first place, we can beat anyone both at home and away”.

A similar statement was made by his coach, Duško Ivanović, who was very brief at the press conference, but did not lose heart after another defeat after the reversal and emphasized that “he knows that Partizan will win, and they know that too”.