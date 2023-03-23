Nemanja Nedović spoke after the victory against Baskonia in Pionir

Source: MN Press

Crvena zvezda Meridianbet she beat Baskonia fighting and self-sacrificing game in “Pioneer”. Although the previous defeats practically left them with no chance of placing in the Top 8, Dusko Ivanovic’s team performed energetically and shook the best offensive team of the competition. Nemanja Nedović recovered from injuries and was the first scorer of the game with 20 points.

“I’m tired, I haven’t trained since last Monday, I was a little out of shape, but thank God the concentration was there. I think as a team we played a great defense, we kept the best attacking team if I’m not mistaken to 63 points, which is great. We are looking for motivation in the fact that there are still four games left, with this five and let this be the first of five,” he said after the match.

Both coach Duško Ivanović and his players repeated one thing after the match – yes only a solid defense is a sure way to triumph.

“And we showed ourselves which way to go. We have to break the defense, in the attack you know who is doing what. We were disciplined today, what happened to us for a long time did not happen to us, because we knew who was doing what, who should attack what and the concentration was at a high level”.

Crvena zvezda went through a crisis of results and with a triumph against Baskonia indicated that they will come out of that tunnel, even though they suffered a blow – injury to Luka Vildoza. “We talked to each other, we had meetings and discussions in the dressing room, and everything is clear. We just need to continue in this way, and we’ll see,” added Nedović.