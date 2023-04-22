Nemanja Nikolić shocked by Devi’s behavior at the performance | Fun

Nemanja Nikolić was amazed by Devito’s behavior at one of his performances, when he took a child to fulfill his wish and take a picture with the rapper.

Singer Nemanja Nikolić he revealed what happened to him on vacation with his family in Montenegro, when he had a “meeting” with one of the most popular performers at the moment, a rapper with phantom Devita, and was surprised by what he experienced.

“Last year in Herceg Novi, this guy with a sock on his head sang and my Luka, when he heard it, started shaking and I realize that I have to fulfill his wish as best I know how. I called the facility manager, who said there was no problem. I came, we waited for an hour, the gentleman gets out of the limousine with security, he can’t take a picture, no one can approach him. I said that they had to find a way for the child to take a picture with him, and it was such an ordeal, that we waited another hour for someone to come and take my eight-year-old child in, because I couldn’t ruin his dreams” Nemanja said, shocked at the time, because in “his time”, when he competed in Zvezde Grand, everything was different.



3 / 5

“When we appeared in 2004, you know what it was, we had to take pictures before and after the performance“, the singer revealed and surprised with another confession: “Ninety percent of the time we sing what we don’t like“.

See also how Devito, who recently got engaged to a girl, looks without the famous mask on his face:

