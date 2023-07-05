Nemanja Nikolić’s statements after returning to Partizan | Sport

Partizan’s new striker Nemanja Nikolić spoke for the club’s website after signing the contract.

After a very unsuccessful season, Partizan had to overhaul the team, and already at the beginning of the transfer window, five new players arrived in Humska. One of them is the returning Nemanja “Taki” Nikolić, who will be the leader of the black and white attack in the upcoming competitive year. Immediately after the presentation Nikolić spoke for the club’s websiteand on that occasion he said something for which his fans will adore him.

Nemanja Nikolić talked about his love for Partizan, he talked about how much he wanted to return to Humska and how the black and whites are the best for him, even if they are 12th in the Serbian Superliga table.

“It is true that I rejected an incorrect offer, it seems that I was destined to return to Partizan, I secretly wanted that. Even when I was leaving, I wanted to quickly return to Partizan. I expected that the Cypriots would honor the agreement, that didn’t happen, but now that I look back, I’m glad that everything happened like this and that I’m here. Thank them for that. I didn’t think for a second, I talked to my boss, he explained what he expected from me and we easily found a common language. I will try to present myself in an even better light this term. I think there is a lot of quality here and with the reinforcements we will certainly make a better story for both the players and the club.”



“Returning was my wish and I plan to stay as long as I have a good performance and as long as the people from the club want me. I’ve never hidden that wherever I played, I support Partizan, it’s been a love since childhood and for me, Partizan is the best, regardless of everything that happens. Partizan is always number one for me“, said Nikolić and recalled his first mandate: “On the personal front, of course, there is unfinished business. Unfortunately, in the first training session before the match against Rudar from Pljevlja, I had bad luck and was out of the field for two months. My glass burst after the collision with Zdjelar. It remains regrettable that I had to take a break at the very beginning when I needed to prove myself and for everything to take a normal course, then there were changes in the club, but that’s all normal. My wish is to present myself in the best possible light and to play the best possible season both personally and for the club.”

The situation in Humska is not great because the previous season ended in fourth place, but… “Even if Partizan was tenth, twelfth or first, I would always be happy to accept the offer. When we talk about that fourth place, I think that the key was the game with Čukarik, which Partizan unfortunately lost. If they had won then, the next one would have been played in Humska, where Partizan would have been a big favorite, this is how it happened that they lost both and finished in fourth place,” concluded the forward.

The recent striker of Vojvodina will have an extremely difficult task in the second term – he needs to make up for the absence of Rikard Gomes, who was sold to Qatar, and who was the best scorer in the Super League during the previous two seasons.

“In terms of experience, I’m older, I’m more calm, I’ll react less to some things, I’ll of course react to some things, but with a certain amount of calmness. I think that experience will bring me better results and I will be able to help the team better. I only did the first training, I trained separately because I had just arrived and it was a stronger training. Of course I’m hungry, I want to leave a good mark in Partizan. Last time we won the cup, but the dream of the title remained, time will tell whether I will win it or not, and I hope that it will happen as soon as possible. An additional motive is that I am coming after Rikard. Rikarda should be congratulated for his successes in the first and second term. He showed that he is a goal machine, I don’t remember any foreigner breaking so many records, hats off to him and I wish him all the best. He entrusted me to do it better, I hope that luck and health will serve me”, says “Taki”, who tried to announce the transfer to Danilo Pantić: “I contacted Dača, I didn’t reveal anything to him, I just wrote him ‘When are we going to have coffee?’ He replied ‘When I return to Belgrade‘, he did not fully understand what I wanted to tell him.

Nemanja Nikolić did not want to express great expectations before the start of the new season, neither about the complete impression, nor about the derbies against Crvena zvezda. “I don’t like to speak in advance, I hope for the best possible placement, the beginning is extremely important. Ssuch a big club lives on results and I believe that we will see Partizan in a completely different light. As for the derby, I scored a goal, that is, they attributed it to me, I hope that next time I will score a cleaner goal and that of course we will win,” concluded the new Partizan striker.

