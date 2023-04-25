Nemanja Vidić on NATO bombing | Sports

Nemanja Vidić and Rio Ferdinand chatted in the podcast, and the former Serbian football player also talked about the wars in Yugoslavia and the NATO bombing.

Former Serbian football player Nemanja Vidić appeared on his friend Rijo Ferdinand’s podcast and on that occasion told several interesting details from his life. The former captain of Red Star and Manchester United spoke about the elections in the Football Association of Serbia and why he withdrew from the presidential race, but also about the NATO bombing of Yugoslavia almost 25 years ago!

Vida briefly referred to the civil war in the former country, and then to the events at the end of the same decade. He remembers the bombing much better – it was very scary, but it also had a positive impact on his life and career. The question is whether he would have become one of the best defenders of all time had he not survived that…

“It is obvious that we had a lot of turbulence during my childhood. I was born in 1981, and ten years later we had a war in Bosnia, which is not far from my house, maybe some 150 kilometers. I did not feel it, it was not a war that was happening in my city or in Serbia. I was too young and didn’t feel it. Later, when NATO bombed us, it affected me too. I was already in Crvena Zvezda, I couldn’t play football and I had to go back to Užice. It was terrible. One day people from the club came to the camp and told us to go home, because there could be problems in the following days. They could not guarantee our safety. The next two months were very, very scary, we had no idea what would happen in the future,” said Nemanja Vidić and shocked Ferdinand, who seemed to have learned only during the recording of the podcast that NATO had bombed Yugoslavia in 1999.

Novak Đoković often talked about how the bombing influenced the building of his mentality, and Vidić also believes that growing up in such an environment helped him. In fact, he quickly turned the other page and moved on while the bombs were falling on Yugoslavia! “That was really scary, but… It sounds crazy, but as I say, after a month you want to live in those conditions as well. You start finding ways to play soccer with the company, you find ways to get outside the building and hang out with your friends. The thought still in your head is ‘Wow, when is this going to end’. I think it affected my character and the mentality I had. When you have the opportunity to do something, do it to the best of your ability. If you have the opportunity to go to Manchester United, which is the biggest club in the world, and prove yourself there, don’t waste a single second on nonsense. Maybe I did stupid things in Moscow or when I was in Serbia, but then I realized,” concluded the former defender. Watch his guest appearance:

