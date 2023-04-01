Unexpectedly. B. (25) and his pregnant partner Katarina. J. died from gas suffocation.

In those situations, people died due to gas poisoning, but in fires due to explosions, usually gas cylinders. Carbon monoxide (CO) is responsible for poisoning in these situations. It is caused by the improper combustion of energy sources that contain carbon (among which are wood, natural gas, gasoline…). They call it a silent killer, because it is completely odorless and colorless, and unlike other energy sources, it does not irritate the mucous membranes and skin, so a person can be exposed to it for a long time without even noticing it.

And depending on the amount taken into the body, it can be fatal. The most common poisoning occurs during a fire when people do not manage to evacuate in time, but there are also a number of situations that can lead to you swallowing this dangerous gas.

Which are all dangerous devices

Besides fire, there are other causes. For example, if there is no good ventilation, servicing and proper maintenance, danger can arise from wood stoves, gas heaters, gas cylinders, boilers, cars in garages, uncleaned chimneys, faulty ventilation systems…

Since carbon monoxide cannot be detected by smell, the appearance of the first symptoms and their recognition can save your life by immediately going outside for fresh air.

If you feel this way, take it easy

When you inhale carbon monoxide, we are talking about an amount that is not initially lethal, you will have time to react. If feel a strong headache, sudden drowsiness, dizziness or nausea, you need to go out for fresh air immediatelyand call for help if necessary.

After that, it is important to determine if there is a potential problem in the house or apartment where the carbon monoxide is coming from, so that you can remedy the danger and return home safely. Of course, the symptoms are similar to other health problems, so the person who inhaled carbon monoxide often does not even think about the “invisible enemy”.

When we inhale carbon monoxide, it goes from the lungs into the bloodstream and that’s when the problem starts. If you do not immediately go out into the fresh air and stop inhaling this harmful gas, normal function will not be maintained and the blood will lose its ability to carry enough oxygen through the body and to our vital organs. If we don’t have enough oxygen, we suffocate. The risk of poisoning is particularly high when household appliances are used indoors with poor ventilation where there is no ventilation.

Toxicologist: Third breath at high concentration and you pass out

Toxicologist Dr. Radomir Kovačević pointed out that almost all devices in the house contain toxic substances and that it is important to service them regularly. A special problem with carbon monoxide is that it cannot be detected by the senses, so it is best to have devices that can determine the matter that is present and in what quantity.

“I have to say that the human body cannot detect it with any of its senses, but the first signs can be noticed on the nervous system, the second on the cardiovascular system. Then there is drowsiness, nausea, disgust, vomiting and finally falling into a coma. Heart begins to react. Tachycardia and the same goes down to a comatose state. In some cases, there is no time. A third breath at a high concentration is enough and one falls unconscious. Sometimes this period is longer. It lasts up to eight hours. When carbon monoxide is inhaled , it passes the lung barrier, and when it comes into contact with the blood, it immediately takes place in hemoglobin and binds, and it is not only dysfunctional, but goes throughout the body and does not bring enough oxygen,” toxicologist Dr. Kovačević told TV “The first”.

