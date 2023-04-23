Nenad Canak on Kosovo and Vojislav Kostunica | Info

Nenad Canak believes that two big political mistakes were made in the last 30 years.

In a recent interview, the former leader of the LSV, Nenad Canak, speaking about Kosovo, said that here no one must say that it was won by war, and that it was lost in the war.

“When Kosovo declared its independence in 2008, I was a member of the Parliament of Serbia. And then I clearly said – does it say in the Constitution that Kosovo is part of Serbia? It is. If it is, it is your obligation as the president of the country, then it was Tadić , and you as prime minister, and that was Koštunica, to fire up the tanks immediately and send them to Pristina and arrest Thaci and Haradinaj. The main struggle in this country is about what who will say, not what who will do. The main struggle is that no one must say that Kosovo was won in the war of 1912 and lost in the war of 1999. Full stop,” Canak said while guesting on the show “PERSONAL with Peter Latinović”.

Speaking about our biggest political mistakes in the last 30 years, Canak highlighted two in particular.

“Our biggest political mistake in the last 30 years is the absence of lustration. At the first meeting of DOS after October 5th, I said that we must immediately ban the SPS, the radicals, the Serbian Unity Party and JUL. Their leaders must be arrested immediately. And the middle layer of those parties had to be polished. Lustration means a ban on engaging in politics for a certain period of time. The army, police and secret police were also to be disbanded. You fire everyone. And then on the same day when you fired everyone, you receive them back one by one with a check of course. And that’s how you build a country. Zoran Đinđić says to me – come on Nenade, you would always forbid something. You cannot build a democratic state by banning parties. I told him that these are not parties but criminal organizations and that membership in these organizations should be a criminal offense,” Canak said.

According to him, the second mistake was that Vojislav Koštunica was not immediately removed from power.

“When we made agreements regarding the participation in the lists for the elections that were together with the presidential, it was completely clear that the DSS did not have any support. And then just a few months later, when the talks about the republican elections started, Kostunica’s envoy came and then he hallucinated something and declared – we are looking for as many deputies as there are DS plus one. Why? Well, he said, we are so strong, Kostunica won the elections. Man, are you crazy, if we were running for a refrigerator, he would have won“, Canak said.

As a reminder, Canak in the same interview, commenting on Oluja, said that it is about ethnic cleansing, but that it must be seen in the context of time.

“You have a situation where it was said that if Knin falls, it’s over. And then Milošević and Tuđman make a deal, then Tuđman asks what we will do with these people in Krajina, and Milošević tells him, I quote: ‘As far as I’m concerned, you can kill them, you can stab them. on the stake, you can drive them out. As far as I’m concerned, they’re your citizens’. And then the Storm happened. And the defense stayed the longest where there was a weak link, so they didn’t have time to tell them to flee. This is all I’m saying because you already had one fraud then, which is then continuously perpetuated to this day. The storm was absolute ethnic cleansing. We must not forget what a tragedy it was, but it must be seen in the context of time. You must know how and when it took place and that it was an agreement between Milošević and Tuđman. Anyone who came on a tractor from Krajina would have to have a sacred obligation to go to Požarevac and spit on the grave of Slobodan Milošević. Because he betrayed him“, Canak said.

