Nenad Lalatović and Dragan Šarac press conference | Sports

While Lalatović was speaking, Dragan Šarac left the press conference.

Source: YouTube/Mozzart Bet Serbian Super League

Coach Radnicki from Niš Dragan Sarac he left the press conference where he was sitting Nenad Lalatović, coach of Mladost GAT and his longtime associate, to whom he was an assistant for more than a decade. After Nenad Lalatović said a few sentences in which he again criticized Šarac for not going with him from Radnički to Mladost, he also mentioned Šarč’s family, after which Šarac left, and Lalatović continued to talk about him after that.

“I would like to congratulate both teams on the game they played, which I always do. I think we played a great game today, we changed the system, I knew that Dragan knew me well, because I worked with him for many years. Of course, I didn’t know him as the head of the professional staff, I knew him as my first colleague, as a brother, as a member of my family. And I’m not going to talk about him because now everyone expects that. I said what I thought and I have to follow it up, everything I want for myself , I want him, everything I want for my daughter I want for his daughter. He is a good guy and he will be a good coach for sure. The only thing that hurts me is that I think he should have gone with me, because I think I deserved so much after 11 years, because came here with me. I’m sorry Šaka for talking about you, it hurts me”

At that place, Šarac stood up with these words: “You finish, I’ll do it later, don’t mention my family anymore”. To that, Lalatović replied, “Zemljač, you would quit if you were smart after four defeats” and then he didn’t stop. Among other things, he told his longtime colleague that Šarac “didn’t need him”, that he “only analyzed the match” and that even today he “showed how important he is and how much he knows”.