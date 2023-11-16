Nenad Lalatović coach of Spartak from Subotica | Sport

Nenad Lalatović was officially promoted to the new coach of Spartak Subotica.

Today, Serbian coach Nenad Lalatović was officially promoted to the new coach of Spartak Subotica, bringing the number of clubs in Serbia where he worked to as many as 12, with the fact that he was in Vojvodina and Radničko from Niš twice each. In addition, he led the U20 national team of Serbia, Al Batin in Saudi Arabia, Borac from Banja Luka and Ukrainian Zorja.

“It is a great honor for me to become the coach of Spartak, it is a big club. To be honest, I knew that one day I would become a coach here. Every time I came, I had the feeling that I would get the privilege to lead this club. We agreed literally in two minutes. I did not set any conditions, nor did I choose. I am aware of the situation and I accepted this invitation very happily”Lalatović said at a press conference, reports “Mozart Sport”.

He points out that the Superliga is even, and that perhaps it has never been as strong as it is today, and Lalatović believes that Spartak does not deserve to be in the upper house, but that the people of Subotica should fight for the top five places – which lead to Europe.

“I know what is expected of me. We have a quality team, but some things are certainly not going as they should and need to be improved. I am thinking above all about the defense, because Spartak conceded five goals in the last two games. The players must believe in themselves The team is well selected and deserves to play in the playoffs. This club and Subotica as a city must have a stable super league player and I hope that will be the case. No one is guaranteed a place in the team, I don’t care who’s name is who and who what’s his last name. The best will play, whoever shows himself the best in training. I like to have warriors who live for victory, because I live for it too. I always give 200 percent of myself in every game and every training session, so I will expect the same from them “emphasized the new coach of the club from the north of Bačka.

Lalatović added that he also had an invitation from Cyprus, as well as two other clubs from the Super League, but his ambitions coincided with Spartak. “They came with a concrete idea, and that’s why we agreed quickly. I wanted a job, I’ve never had a problem working. I like challenges, I like pressure, and I can’t do without it. I don’t like it when someone hangs on my neck, but that also starts”he concluded.

