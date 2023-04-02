Today, Nenad Lalatović was a guest with Mladošća at “his” Marakana, and his successor was also there.

Nenad Lalatović with Novi Sad’s Mladoša tormented Crvena Zvezda, but he did not manage to get any points even though his team led twice. It was 1:0 and 2:1 for the “Gatovci” at the “Rajko Mitić” stadium, however, Red Star later turned around and got three more points (4:2). In his statement after the match, it was seen that Lalatović was very dissatisfied with the refereeing, and he was very short as he was probably looking for his sons.

He saw the two of them at the very beginning of the game when he was leaving the field. The heirs of the famous Serbian football player and coach waved the Red Star flags, and when Lalatović saw them, he stopped by them and kissed them.

Let’s remind you that Nenad Lalatović and his sons went out together on the field of the “Rajko Mitić” stadium while managing Čukarički, which is why Žarko Lazetić particularly resented him and recently “called him out” for that.

The two young coaches led a polemic in the media, while this time there will be no reason for that because Lalatović’s sons, as well as other kids from the youth school, were on the field even before the players of the match left the tunnel.

“I respect him as a coach and I would never mention him, nor his children. He said one of the coaches, and I would tell him, if you are so brave, say, Nenad Lalatović took the children out. You must have m**a to say it, not to circle it“, said Lalatović in the fall while leading Banja Luka’s Borac.