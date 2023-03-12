The new coach of the Novi Sad team mentioned betrayal, and he will only talk about it in the coming period.

After many rumors that he caused in Serbian football, Nenad Lalatović finally announced himself. The new coach of the Mladost GAT team from Novi Sad made his debut as head coach by visiting Spartak in Subotica and won the first point on that occasion, and his short statement after the match was extremely interesting. In a conversation in front of the cameras of “Arena Sport” television, Nenad Lalatović spoke about parting with Radnički, but also about the betrayal of Dragan Šarac!

In Novi Sad, Lalatović will work with almost the same professional staff as was the case until now at “Čair”, but also in numerous clubs during his coaching career. They, unlike the former head of the coaching staff of Crvena zvezda, stayed in Radničko for a few days longer in order to do the training sessions and the match against Mladost. Lalatović himself clarified this this time.

“The two defeats in Nis preceded the decision to change the club. Until now, I didn’t want to make statements about it, and now I’m talking for the first time. Everything was written in the newspapers. On Thursday evening, I agreed with Tončev to leave the club, then I got into the car and went to Belgrade. They ran the training sessions instead of me, I didn’t show up as planned, but I agreed that after the game my coaching staff and I would leave the club. My coaching staff led two training sessions on Friday and Saturday in order not to shake up the team, they stayed to lead the game on Sunday. Simply, after that I came and terminated the contract. Everyone from the coaching staff left, only Dragan Šarac remained there. That’s a real truth,” said Lalatović.



The temperamental coach looked back at Dragan Sarac once more, before mentioning that Mladost is a challenge for him. According to him, Dragan Sarac’s move to “betray” him and stay in Nis will be discussed at another time, but from the tone Lalatović spoke, it can be concluded that he will not easily get over that move.

“Well, the information appeared yesterday Nenad Lalatović did not appear at his promotion. I was across the street in the locker room, after that I led the training. I didn’t want to come because there were many journalists and they all wanted a show with me. They would ask me about Šarac, they would ask me… I will talk about Šarac, what I think about Šarac for betraying us all. And that will be when the time comes. I will talk about him, I don’t want to waste words now. My coaching staff and I got together and left Niš, Mladost GAT called us and I accepted the offer. I only accepted because this is again an impossible mission for me, GAT has 18 points and everyone has written him off. I will try to save this team because it has quality. The players here live like kidneys in fat and they don’t get paid on the 1st of the month but on the 31st. These guys have quality, they beat Partizan 4:0. The previous coach did a phenomenal job and I inherited from him a good team that needs to regain confidence,” concluded Nenad Lalatović. Listen to his statement: