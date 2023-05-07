Home » Nenad Lalatović on VAR technology | Sport
Nenad Lalatović on VAR technology | Sport

Proleter’s coach on the missed victory at the end of an important game

Source: YouTube/Mozzart Bet Serbian Super League

“We had some chances of our own, whether it was a penalty or not. I no longer know if VAR serves to cheat. VAR cheats, VAR is a cheat, I don’t even know what is a penalty, what is not a penalty. When it is withdrawn that line, you don’t even know if it came out, if it didn’t come out, if it’s a penalty or not, when it’s a penalty… When it’s a hand or not? I have no idea anymore”

“I don’t hold anything against anyone, Mituljikić had to play one-on-one with the goalkeeper when he came out. He didn’t shoot well, but when he did shoot, it was 1:0. However, he is someone who played for Crvena Zvezda and who should return to Crvena Zvezda. With his quality like that, he would have to make it happen.”

“Regarding the trial, I will not comment on the situation when Chris ran away. The same penalty was played for Javor against Spartak, but it does not diminish anything. My colleague and his team take a well-deserved point from Novi Sad. All we have to do is pray to God , let’s see how the rest of the games will end, whether the results will go in our favor and let’s try to take all nine of the last nine points”

