The historical novel offers many comfortat least in the two (very outdated but always useful for a rapid critical introduction) Italian currents: the Manzonian one (humble characters in the shadow of great events) and the Scottian one (cumbersome but well fictionalized characters thanks to the mists of a remote time or in any case poorly documented).

Nencini went and slipped into one third way which could not be less comfortable: a protagonist who really existed, recentwhich had been central (and highly visible) in the topical moment of Italian history, well documented in his lifetime (a political leader of the European twentieth century!) e highly inflated in death (films, songs, roads, anthologies, etc.). It’s not exactly the material anymore seductive for a writer who wants to dig out more than a pedantic biography. You can’t throw yourself into who knows what uchronic inventions, thus ending up doing the tendentious.

It’s time fornevertheless. Nevertheless, Solo this turns out to be surprising.

From a historical point of view, Nencini’s research has been able to serve both literary and scientific challenges.

Indeed, the Spirit of the Ages is not so much strong as an old man misunderstanding which forces rhetoric, how much il taste of that time, or what makes a work of art credible, therefore cleansed of claims Gnosticists and painstakingly edifying of those who would like to embody the Zeitgeist.

There are indeed some cosette minutelike Matteotti, Kuliscioff and Turati to the cinema to see the Mask and the faceone of many pure bourgeois comedies reaction prepirandelliana to D’Annunzianism. There is other stuff that is a little more intense, like Matteotti that D’Annunzio reads it, well aware, comparing it (cruel!) with the great foreign literature. A Matteotti who talk about Keynesdigging his finger into Gramsci’s wound (the Gramscians of all the academies have been struggling for some time to find hidden clues, but it really seems that Gramsci like a good gentleman had not opened up to certain international horizons). In short, this novel gives Matteotti a three-dimensionality that makes us rediscover him credibly the Antimussolini (and not Mussolini the antimatteotti only because Italy has not left him alone). He was not only the most annoying of the others in the courtroom, but above all he was the solo which, high above the post-nineteenth drunkenness, yielded intellectually account of what was happening in Italy and in the world on all fronts. And in the three-dimensionality also the personal, family, paternal and conjugal story that really add as much to the literary reconstruction of the character as, as already mentioned, to the scientific aspects of the novel.

Nencini also sought the challenge with the readings arranged by De Felice onwards: the novel clears up the evidence of a not only moral Mussolini instigator, and puts the international leads in order that many have snubbed but which, this cultured and English-speaking Matteotti recovered, claims with great naturalness above singing cards.

Solo it is in fact a historical novel revisionist and scientificwhich purifies this highly political genre not only of the gnosis of the Zeitgeist, but also of the miseries of Historismus.

An important novelty for a genre that in Italy has been occupied by a breed of nerd which, to digest the disheartening banality of a flat ideological vision of history, make extensive use of fireworks. As in Wu Ming’s Army of Sleepwalkers, these are good ideas for a comic book: not to despise the comic but to underline its fragility if stretched over hundreds and hundreds of pages, without, among other things, the fresh ease of overseas genres such as steampunk (where fortunately the communists don’t go to Gentile’s high school).

There is a real problem, linked to a definitive overcoming of postmodernism in literature, but those of the New Italian Epic have asked themselves because they have grasped an echo under the arcades of Bologna. Who perhaps the problem is not really posed is Barbero, great singing who however, as an answer, preferred the one exemplified in the tasty Athenians. The Circeo crime at the time of the Peloponnesian War, or: the rich have always been fascists. How boring.

No, instead there is a less complex and less zealous literary panorama, and it is that of, for example, Gomorrah and the complicity mechanics which replace the manipulative ones on the reader.

The bluntness is surpassing the involutions of Italian “conscious literature”, and Nencini had entered into this frankness at least already with the Imperfect Absolute. These two historical novels are not proposed but represent a path in which, here we allow ourselves to say, sensible side and lowercase, one spirit of the time he set about making genre literature regain a social role, without pop pandering and moralistic pedantry.

It is therefore possible to take historical material and fictionalize it, with purpose at a time scientific and political without necessarily being partisan, escaping from the curses that all the postgramscian, poststructuralist, French existentialist criticism and so on have launched for to attach to Marxist failure any other position. Their bias has been imposed/projected onto everyone, every physiological point of viewfrom the point of view imposed is not a mere fact, perhaps to be criticized, but a cognitive bias disqualifying. And yet, this novel written by a socialist about a socialist is not the gospel of a sect that sanctifies its martyr (indeed, the reader will also see certain cracks on the icon among the many novelties), it is not the comfort of a sect that seeks to aggregate on its own history (indeed, Matteotti’s solitude was also with respect to solidarity).

Matteotti alone in life is not alone in the novel. There is a chorus of characters that makes the novel one liveliness engaging. Some become important, others glimmer leaving thoughts. Many forgotten or unknown, which give more strength to the structure of the novel but which also make us look beyond the facts of the novel, to the Italy to come (Merlin <3). Altri vengono illuminati di nuove interpretazioni, come per Rocco il cui “parli prudentemente” (già nel film) era stato sempre additato come il monito di un imbelle o la prima minaccia di un complice, quando invece sembra esser stata una consapevole attenzione affettuosa. Molti notissimi: un Mussolini rappresentato con la crudeness that (that Italy) deserves, portentous and unquestionably central. This Mussolini is technically the most exemplary point of Nencini’s linguistic research: he slams us in the face la tabe lexical of the Unmentionable for one comprehension of Mussolini’s psychology without the need to get busy in underscores. It is a light and sharp writing, funny (amused), without complexes and in such simplicity also the taste for images (roads that stick to the soles, labyrinths of gorges …) that interpenetrates between the narration and Matteotti’s first person. This is also beautiful, it is a writing that gives the pleasure of disorientation without confusing.

It is a novel that is walking.