The death toll from the plane crash that occurred today in Nepal, involving a Yeti Airlines ATR-72 in Pokhara, a tourist resort about 200 km north-west of Kathmandu, has risen to at least 40. This was announced by the country’s civil aviation, as reported by the international media.

The Yeti Airlines ATR-72 plane with 72 people on board – including several tourists – crashed in a built-up area between the old Pokhara airport and the city’s new, recently inaugurated international airport. The images of the disaster published by the Nepal Live Today website indeed show the disaster logo with several houses in the background. Upon its impact on the ground, near the Seri River, the plane caught fire and other images and videos published by the Asian media show thick columns of smoke caused by parts of the aircraft on fire.

The reasons for the tragedy are not yet clear.