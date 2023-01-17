Home World Nepal plane crash: Indian victims live on-board; moment of plane crash goes viral – BBC News 中文
World

Nepal plane crash: Indian victims live on-board; moment of plane crash goes viral

by admin
  • Zoya Mateen
  • By BBC reporter from Delhi

The video shows one of the victims, Indian passenger Sonu Jaiswal, broadcast live from the cabin seconds before the crash.

In the hours after Nepal’s deadliest air crash in 30 years, footage of the moment the plane went down, believed to have been filmed by those on board, circulated online.

There is a clip of one of the victims, Indian passenger Sonu Jaiswal, broadcast live from the cabin seconds before the crash.

He was one of four friends from Ghazipur, India, who died. They were traveling in Nepal at the time and took the flight from the capital Kathmandu to Pokhara. In this video, the environment near Pokhara Airport can be seen outside the window. The passengers on board did not realize that they were only one step away from death.

So far, none of the 72 people on board has survived.

