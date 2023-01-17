Zoya Mateen

By BBC reporter from Delhi

31 minutes ago

image captiontext, The video shows one of the victims, Indian passenger Sonu Jaiswal, broadcast live from the cabin seconds before the crash.

In the hours after Nepal’s deadliest air crash in 30 years, footage of the moment the plane went down, believed to have been filmed by those on board, circulated online.

There is a clip of one of the victims, Indian passenger Sonu Jaiswal, broadcast live from the cabin seconds before the crash.

He was one of four friends from Ghazipur, India, who died. They were traveling in Nepal at the time and took the flight from the capital Kathmandu to Pokhara. In this video, the environment near Pokhara Airport can be seen outside the window. The passengers on board did not realize that they were only one step away from death.

So far, none of the 72 people on board has survived.

From the live video, it can be seen that the plane flies gently over the scattered honeycomb-shaped buildings on the brown field. After that, the photographer reverses the camera and takes a picture of himself smiling, and then turns the camera to the plane other passengers.

The following details may be unsettling to some readers.

A few minutes later, there was a deafening crash. Within seconds, huge flames and smoke filled the phone screen, but the recording continued. It sounds like the screech of an engine, the sound of glass shattering, and then a scream before the video ends.

Jeswal’s friends and family told the BBC they saw the video on Jeswal’s Facebook page and confirmed it was authentic. His friend Mukesh Kashyap said: “When the plane crashed in a canyon near the Seti River, Jaeswal went live on Facebook.” Local journalist Shashikant Tiwari also told the BBC that Kashyap Siyap showed him videos from Jeswal’s Facebook account, which is set to be private and only open to authorized users.

It is unclear how Jeswal was able to connect to the internet and stream the live broadcast while on the plane.

Former Nepalese legislator Abhishek Pratap Shah told Indian news channel NDTV that rescuers had recovered Jaiswal’s phone from the wreckage. “The (video footage) circulating online was sent by a friend of mine who got it from a police officer and it’s true,” he said.

Nepali officials did not confirm the claims or comment on the live footage, which could help the crash investigation.

The four Indian victims were Jaswal, Abhishek, Anil and Vishal. To their loved ones, none of these details matter anymore. They said they were “too devastated to know this”. “The pain is hard to explain,” Abhishek’s brother Chandraban told the BBC.

“The government needs to help us as much as possible and we hope to recover the remains of our loved ones.”

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh’s Gazipur (Pradesh state) said they were in contact with the four families and the Indian embassy in Kathmandu to provide any assistance they could. “We also told the families that if they want to go to Kathmandu, we will make all the arrangements for them,” said Aryaka Akhauri, the district governor.

In the memory of some villagers, the four victims were “kind, playful souls”. They said that this tragedy has impacted the peaceful life in the village and hit the villagers hard. Some of them also took part in protests demanding compensation from the government for the families. The four men, all in their 20s and early 30s, were friends for many years and often hung out together.

Locals said they traveled to Nepal on Jan. 13 to visit Pashupatinath Temple, a magnificent shrine dedicated to a Hindu god, on the outskirts of Kathmandu. According to reports, the trip was Jaiswal’s idea. As the father of three children, he wants to pray for another son. After visiting the temple, the four set off last Sunday for Pokhara, a picturesque tourist city near the Annapurna range, to go paragliding before returning to Kathmandu.

image captiontext, Crowds of mourners are still in disbelief over the crash.

“But fate has other plans for him!” an unnamed relative of Jeswar told local news agency PTI.