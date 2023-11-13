Home » Nepal will ban TikTok – The Post
The Government of Nepal he announced that TikTok, one of the most used social networks in the world and owned by a Chinese company, will be banned in the country due to its effects that the Nepalese government judges to be negative on “social harmony”. The government said that 1,647 cases of cybercrime have been registered on the platform over the past four years, and that “a large section of the population has criticized the site for encouraging the spread of hate speech.” The ban will come into force on an as yet unspecified date, after technical preparations are completed.

The Nepalese government appears more concerned with limiting the spread of illicit content than with the data collection methods of ByteDance, the company that owns TikTok, and its relationship with the Chinese government, which many say compromises the security of user data. Last Thursday the government approved a measure making it mandatory for social networks, including Facebook, X (Twitter), TikTok and YouTube, to open an office or identify a contact person in Nepal to respond to requests from Nepalese authorities and users . The sites will also have to be registered with the Ministry of Information and Communication Technologies, and those that fail to do so may be closed by the ministry. The government also released a 19-point list of things users cannot do, including posting hate speech, spreading false or distorted news, and promoting practices such as child labor, among other things.

TikTok has already been banned in some states: in China, India, Iran, the US state of Montana and some other Asian countries. It is prohibited to use it on the work phones of employees of the governments of the United States, of several European states including France and the United Kingdom, of Australia and New Zealand, as well as those of officials of the European Union and NATO, for practices of data collection considered not always transparent and due to the company’s opaque ties with the Chinese government.

– Listen also: Should we close TikTok?, the episode of Globo with Rebecca Arcesati

