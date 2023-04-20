nermin Bašić after the defeat of Željezničar by Velež in the BiH Cup | Sport

Nermin Bašić, head coach of Sarajevo Railway, congratulated Velež on reaching the finals of the Bosnia and Herzegovina Cup, but also pointed out that his team did not deserve to lose at “Grbavica”.

Source: Promo/FK Željezničar/ Adem Ćatić

Velež defeated Želja (2:1) after a turnaround and gained a chance to defend last season’s cup against city rival Zrinjski in the final in Zenica.

“Rođen” came to Sarajevo with a victory in the first duel in Mostar, which was annulled by Omar Beća after six minutes, but they managed to reach the victory with the goals of captain Denis Zvonić and “reserve” Danil Andušić.

Blue coach Nermin Bašić He did not agree with the statement of the TV Arena Sport journalist that Željo did not do much in the second leg.

“I wouldn’t say that we didn’t score too much, Velež normally concedes few goals. I think that for this game we created a lot of opportunities to score goals, but we didn’t. attack, but I think we played the game quite well and didn’t deserve to lose. We conceded goals from two half-chances from Velež, to whom I congratulate on this occasion. I feel sorry for my players and this wonderful crowd that supported us for 90 minutes. Unfortunately, we have to turn around championship and try to seek an exit to Europe”, said Basic.

Željo continued his black streak in the last five matches where he recorded all five defeats.

“That’s right, the series continues. The bright spot is that we caught a game, it was meaningful, we had a good transition and some good joint team functions, which gives us hope that we could win a place in Europe through the championship. The team needs to be upgraded , we need to keep working, we need to believe, we all need to be positive and that’s the only way we can achieve a good result”.

Already on Saturday, the Blues will have a match against Široki Brijeg, a direct competitor in the race for placement in European competitions.

“It will be difficult to raise morale and improve physically because Široki Brijeg had several days of rest. But, we have nothing else left. For us, this is a ‘match of truth’ to see where we are and what we are in this year. We will try, we will fight here, I can’t wait for training tomorrow. Let’s move on”Bašić concluded.

(mondo.ba)