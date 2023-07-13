Nermin Bašić after the match Željezničar – Dinamo Minski | Sport

“After we were two goals behind, we didn’t give up and that goal was felt in the air,” said Željeznicar coach Nermin Bašić after the draw with Dinamo.

Željezničar failed to register a victory against Dinamo Minsk at the start of the qualification for the Conference League, but must be satisfied with a 2:2 draw, won after a real drama.

The Belarusian club was leading 2:0, but with the goals of reserve player Dženan Haračić, the club from Grbavica managed to win a draw in the last moments, which kept the hope of going to the second round.

“We played against a very compact team. We lost balls in the central part of the pitch, where we shouldn’t have. I regret that in the first half we didn’t capitalize on some of the opportunities we had. It’s a shame that we didn’t manage to get more possession of the ball and a calmer game that would have suited us, not them. In the end we believed and this team showed mental strength. After we were two goals behind, we didn’t give up and that goal was felt in the air. We somehow created those actions and we had that superb comeback in match”said coach Nermin Bašić for “Moja TV” after the game.

He regrets the missed chances, but after all, he is optimistic about the rematch, which will be played in a neutral match in Baku, Azerbaijan, and not in Belarus.

“It’s that luck and the beginning of preparation. When you play three games, you simply have to score from a half-chance in Europe. Whatever is given to you, you have to take advantage of it. That was a bit of a problem tonight, but I think with this kind of head and mentality, Zeljo can hope he can do something more. There are a lot of things that I saw tonight that we have to correct in the next four or five days to be serious in the second leg. At the end of the day, we are playing on a neutral ground, we will leave our hearts on the field and we will try to make our fans happy”, Bašić said.