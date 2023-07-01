Netanyahu backtracks on justice reform: out the clause that bridles the Supreme Court. “I follow public opinion”

Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu does not intend to scupper its project on justice reform most contested ever, but relaunch it, make it more digestible. This is how he announces – in an interview with Wall Street Journal – to want to exclude one of the most controversial measures, namely the elimination of the so-called “reasonableness clause”in whose name the Supreme Court can reject laws and measures approved by the Israeli Parliament, the Knesset.

On this point, the reform presented by the Minister of Justice Yariv Levin aimed to make sure that in the event that the Supreme Court decides to annul a law, it would be possible for Parliament to save it with a simple majority vote, ignoring the court ruling. Now Netanyahu backs down, giving up this change and explaining al Wall Street to be “attentive to the pulse of public opinion, to what people think”.

It must be said that over the months, starting from last March, the critical voices against the reform that have been added to those of ordinary citizens have not exactly been insignificant: in addition to the discontent of the economic giants, there have the German chancellor said he was worried Olaf Scholz and also the president of the United States Joe Biden. After the momentary “freezing” of the reform decided at the end of March, consultations resumed in the Knesset on 25 June to launch at least part of the reform in a short time. So they made themselves heard reservists dell’Israeli Air Force, that hundreds have announced their willingness to stop volunteering “as long as i unilateral measures of the government aimed at destruction of the democratic system and installing a despotic regimeall under the false definition of judicial reform,” reads their statement.

Jointly, groups of demonstrators gathered outside the apartment of Justice Minister Levin, who wrote on Facebook that he was staying stuck indoors for about 3 hours, accusing the police of having intervened very late. According to public radio Able to, the agents allegedly resorted to gas tear gas to disperse the demonstrators, seven of whom were detained. Other incidents occurred near a police station in the central district of Petach Tikwa (Tel-Aviv). An anti-government protest was infiltrated by reform advocates, one of whom rammed his car into a wheelchair-bound protester, while another pulled out a gun.

In the wake of these events Netanyahu then announced the partial turnaroundbut the reasonableness clause is certainly not the only problematic measure contained in the reform: another essential point concerns the mechanism for appointing judges which, if the reform were approved, would pass completely under government control.

The whole system of justice reform aims precisely at limiting the powers of the Supreme Court, the institutional body which, above all since the 1990s, has assumed the role of principal counterweight to the power of the executivealready more extensive (and potentially extendable) than that of other Western democracies for a number of factors: first of all, the Israeli Parliament is unicameral, thus making that dialectic between the two chambers impossible which, although often slowing down the legislative process, subjects it to a more profound process of control and discussion. Second, compared to other parliamentary systems such as the Italian one, the Israeli president does not have any veto power or the ability to refer a law to the chambers.

Within the executive – the furthest to the right in the history of the country – the reform is supported by both the parties of the secular nationalist rightlike the Likud of Netanyahuboth by the parties ultra-orthodox and it cannot be said that both do not have good reasons for wanting to stem the long shadow of the Supreme Court. The former has a process for it corruption and believes the charges are politically motivatedwhile the latter over the years have seen the Court limit the privileges not exemptions which they enjoy.