JERUSALEM – The line that divides Israel is a metal railing that runs along Sderot Hanassi Hashishi, in the heart of Jerusalem, a short distance from the Supreme Court building and, a little further on, the Knesset, the Parliament. Along it the two faces of the internal crisis that has been splitting the country for 12 weeks and in the last 72 hours have turned into the worst in its history are confronted: for and against the constitutional reform of the Netanyahu government which aims to give Parliament the possibility of nullify the decisions of the Supreme Court, effectively placing the judiciary under the control of the legislature.