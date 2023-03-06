7
Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu e his wife Sarah they will fly to Rome on Thursday in a Boeing 737, instead of the originally planned 777, after El Al could not find a suitable pilot for that type of aircraft.
An initial request for pilots made by the Israeli national airline had failed and the prime minister’s office had threatened to turn to other Israeli carriers: a hard blow to the image of El Alwhich has taken the country’s various leaders around the world for decades.
