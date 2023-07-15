Netanyahu in hospital with severe chest pains. He had fallen in the house and hit his head. Then he appears on TV: “I feel good”

TEL AVIV. Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu was hospitalized in the afternoon in Tel Aviv “with severe chest pains”. This was announced by the prime minister’s office, explaining however that Netanyahu arrived at the hospital “in a state of consciousness” with his entourage. The premier has arrived at the hospital emergency room where he is undergoing tests. The prime minister’s office described Netanyahu’s condition as “good”. Hospital director Yitzhak Kreis arrived at the hospital. Hours later the premier appeared on TV and said: “I feel very good.”

Israel, Netanyahu speaks after the illness “In the sun without a hat and water, not a good idea. I’m fine”

Sources from the Sheba center, writes the Jerusalem Post, claim that Netanyahu hit his head when he lost consciousness at home. He also experienced chest pain. Upon arrival at the emergency room, he was fully conscious. Tests will determine if there is no brain damage and if the heart rhythm is normal. His personal doctor, Tzvi Berkovitz, told Channel 12 that the prime minister’s condition was “good and stable”. Netanyahu was rushed to the emergency room in October 2022 after collapsing during Yom Kippur prayers in a Jerusalem synagogue. He had been discharged after medical tests had found no abnormalities. In the event that Netanyahu is incapacitated, Times of Israel points out, it is unclear who should replace him. Justice Minister Yariv Levin is deputy prime minister but that doesn’t mean he could automatically replace Netanyahu. In the past, when he went abroad or underwent scheduled medical procedures, Netanyahu had appointed a minister to temporarily replace him.

According to an initial assessment it would have been dehydration. Yesterday the politician had visited Lake Tiberias, probably getting too hot. Today the failure.

However, the premier will remain in the hospital under observation. He reported it to his office, specifying that it is the recommendation of the doctors. The weekly cabinet meeting, scheduled for Sunday, has been postponed to Monday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

