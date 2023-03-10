“We would like to accelerate gas exports to Europe through Italy”. This was stated by Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu alongside Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. “Now there is Eni’s participation in our project, but we believe we can take it to an even higher level”.

With Giorgia Meloni “we talked about collaboration regarding water. Israel has solved the problems relating to drought and we would be happy to lend a hand to Italy in solving the problems relating to water”, declared the Israeli prime minister.

Israeli premier Benyamin Netanyahu, on a visit to Rome where he met premier Giorgia Meloni, called for “a significant leap in economic cooperation between governments and businesses” between Italy and Israel. “My message is that Israel is ready to increase technological and economic relations. I look forward to seeing you if not this year, then next year in Jerusalem,” he told Italian business representatives attending the Economic Forum for Business .

“We are already collaborating on gas and want to expand the sectorWe are considering adding a liquefied gas facility to be able to bring it to Europe,” Netanyahu said.

“The first thing I want to say to Meloni is to pay a visit to Jerusalem accompanied by 50 or 100 leading companies“, continued Netanyahu. For the Israeli prime minister, Italy is a “blessed” land for entrepreneurship and design. “We want to share our technological edge with you,” he said.

On the Drought“for thousands of years the Middle East has had wars over water. We no longer have this problem because if we need water we produce it, first of all by recycling”, underlined Netanyahu, speaking at the Economic Forum for companies Italy’s recent drought problems. “We want to share our technologies with you,” he reiterated.

THE VISIT TO THE ECONOMIC FORUM FOR COMPANIES

The Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, open the work of the Economic Forum for Enterprises at Palazzo Piacentini, the seat of the ministry. The Forum is attended by representatives of some of the major Italian companies from Eni to Leonardo, Fincantieri, Ita and the Fs. Among others, the managing directors of Cdp, Dario Scannapieco, of Enel, Francesco Starace, and of Poste Italiane, Matteo Del Fante, are present.

Netanyahu will then stop at Palazzo Chigi for an official state lunch and face-to-face with Prime Minister Meloni with whom he will seek support to stem Iran and its race towards the atomic bomb.

THE TERRORIST ATTACK IN THE HEART OF TEL AVIV

Urso and Meloni were among the first to express solidarity with the terrorist attack in Tel Aviv.

“First of all, I would like to express the solidarity and closeness of the Italian government and people to its government and its people for last night’s dramatic attack in Tel Aviv,” Urso told Netanyahu at the Economic Forum for Business.

I am shocked by yet another news of violence against Israeli civilians. Italy is at Israel’s side in the face of the terrorist attack that took place yesterday in Tel Aviv. I express to the Premier @netanyahurecently arrived in Rome, my solidarity and that of the Italian Government. — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) March 10, 2023

Meloni on Twitter said she was “shocked by the umpteenth news of violence against Israeli civilians. Italy is at Israel’s side in the face of the terrorist attack that took place yesterday in Tel Aviv. I express to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has recently arrived in Rome, my solidarity and that of the Italian Government”.

The Israeli flag flies on the main flagpole of the balcony of Palazzo Chigi on the occasion of Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to Rome who is meeting Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni today. The Israeli flag flies next to the Italian and European ones.