Netanyahu operated in the night, under observation after the implantation of a pacemaker: “He’s fine”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu underwent surgery for the implantation of a cardiac pacemaker during the night. Seventy-three years old, the Likud leader after the surgery is in “good condition” of health and aims to leave the health facility as soon as possible just as the discussion of the controversial judicial reform bill continues in the Knesset, which in recent months has led tens of thousands of demonstrators to protest on the streets of the country. A week ago Netanyahu was hospitalized with dizziness again at the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan due to dehydration following a visit lasting several hours in the sun in the Sea of ​​Gaglilea. In that circumstance, the doctors had installed a holter monitor for 24-hour heart monitoring as a precaution. “A week ago I was fitted with a monitoring device, it beeped this evening and said I have to have a pacemaker and I have to have it already tonight,” Netanyahu explained in a video before going to the hospital for the pacemaker implant. “I feel great – he added – but I have to listen to my doctors”.

The latest concern for Netanyahu’s health comes while discussions are underway on the justice reform bill, with the start of the second and third reading votes expected from Monday. The vote on the “reasonableness” clause is expected tomorrow evening, one of the cornerstones of the mass protests. The current government of Netanyahu – premier from 2009 to 2021 and then again from the end of 2022 – includes far-right allies and ultra-Orthodox parties, the reform under discussion plans to limit the powers of the Supreme Court arguing that such a change would be necessary to ensure a better balance between the institutions. Yesterday tens of thousands of people took part in the march from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in protest against the justice reform. Protest rallies and mobilizations were organized across the country for the 29th consecutive week. Even the reservists spoke out against the measure.

The bill under discussion in Parliament aims to prohibit judges from expressing themselves on the reasonableness” of decisions taken by the executive and elected officials and therefore aims to weaken the power of intervention by the judiciary. Netanyahu himself has been at the center of a judicial proceeding on charges of corruption in recent years.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

