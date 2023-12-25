Netanyahu said Israel is leading a “battle between civilization and barbarism” in a message to “Christian friends in the world”

The Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, gave a powerful message on Sunday directed at the Christian world, addressing the ongoing military offensive against the Gaza Strip. Speaking of a “battle of civilization against barbarism,” Netanyahu expressed concern over the horrific acts committed by the terrorist group Hamas, including the murder of children, rape, beheadings, and the use of minors for tactical purposes.

Netanyahu’s message came on the occasion of Christmas, a time traditionally associated with good will and peace, but he highlighted the lack of peace and goodwill in the region. “We are facing monsters,” he stated, referring to the actions of Hamas and their brutal attacks on Israel.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) revealed that Hamas has been systematically exploiting children, using them to transport explosives and gather intelligence in the midst of urban warfare. The revelation has raised concerns about the indoctrination of youth in Gaza with virulent anti-Israel ideology at an early age.

The IDF also presented the results of operations in Beit Hanoun, Gaza, where uniforms, weapons, and ammunition belonging to minors recruited by Hamas were found, along with multiple underground tunnel systems, including one excavated beneath a school. These findings further underscore the severity and complexity of the situation in the region.

The international community has repeatedly condemned the recruitment of minors to participate in hostilities, and these revelations have added an additional level of concern to the already volatile situation in the region.

Netanyahu assured the Christian world that, as long as they stand together, they will win the battle against barbarism and ensure a common future based on common values. These are powerful words from a leader facing a grave and challenging situation.