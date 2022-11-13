Listen to the audio version of the article

“The people, after so many elections, have decided clearly and neatly for a government led by me.” This was stated by the premier in charge Benyamin Netanyahu immediately after accepting the mandate from President Isaac Herzog. «I will do everything for a stable government that works in favor of all the inhabitants of Israel. It is not a cliché but – he added – it reflects what I think ». Netanyahu – referring to the divisions of the electorate and the fears of the center left – underlined that “the civil rights of all citizens will be protected”.

Netanyahu – who said he was “excited” as he was 26 years ago when he first received the job – explained that he will act “on the challenges facing Israel”. And he indicated the common themes for “extended agreements: Israel Nation-State of the Jewish people, protection of the civil rights of every citizen, fight against terrorism, action against Iran and its nuclear power directed against us, the search for other agreements of peace to put an end to the Arab-Israeli conflict as a condition for ending the one with the Palestinians ”. “Peace – he insisted he – in exchange for peace.”