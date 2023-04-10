Home World Netanyahu: We are under terrorist attack, but we will restore calm
Netanyahu: We are under terrorist attack, but we will restore calm

Netanyahu: We are under terrorist attack, but we will restore calm

Israel “is under terrorist attack” but “my government will restore calm and security”. Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu said this in a press conference on the current security situation in Israel on Monday evening, accusing the previous government of having lowered its guard and the current demonstrations against the reform and of having allowed the enemy “to interpret them as a lack of determination” in the country. “We will repel these attacks – he underlined – and we will defeat our enemies”.

The Israeli premier, also on Monday, retraced his steps and confirmed as defense minister Yoav Gallant, who he had fired weeks ago for issues related to judicial reform. “There have been disagreements, even heavy ones, but he – he said during the press conference – has decided that Gallant remains in his charge of maintaining the defense of Israel”.

Responding to the criticisms received on the appropriateness of entrusting the leadership of the National Guard to far-right minister Itamar Ben Gvir, Netanyahu stressed that the National Guard is “necessary”, but “it will not be anyone’s militia”. The Guard, assured the Israeli leader, will be “a real professional security force that responds to the security apparatuses”.

