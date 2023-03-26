On Saturday, as tens of thousands of people protested in Tel Aviv, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant proposed suspending discussions on the judicial reform desired by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which has been the center of widespread controversy and protest for weeks. Galant was joined on Sunday by another well-known member of Likud, his party, as well as that of the prime minister, who after confirming that he wants to proceed with the reform this week now seems to be in a bit more difficulty.

Galant was the first member of Netanyahu’s right-wing government to explicitly challenge the reform. In particular, Galant he claims that it would be appropriate to stop the legislative process because, according to him, the large protests of recent times are involving a risk for national security: for example, they are involving a growing number of soldiers and above all of reservists, who are an important part of the Israeli army and they are normally mostly pro-government and far from political disputes.

On Sunday, Yuli Edelstein, who is still a member of the Likud and is also the chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee of the Knesset, that is, the Israeli parliament, called for a pause to be able to proceed with further discussions and possible changes. Galant said in a television interview that she does not intend to “facilitate” the approval of the reform and that if the final vote were to be held within the week he could abstain. Edelstein, on the other hand, was more vague, but made it clear that he might not be present during the vote, as he had done in the past during the first discussions on the issue.

The massive protests over Netanyahu’s judicial reform have been going on for weeks now and are unprecedented in the country’s recent history. The reform would like to remove powers from the Supreme Court, which has an exceptionally important role in Israel, to entrust them to the government. It was introduced by Justice Minister Yariv Levin, and within the government it is supported both by secular right-wing nationalist parties, such as most of the Likud, and by ultra-Orthodox parties. At the moment it is not clear whether other Likud members are also willing to ask for a suspension.

The most recent protests had been underway since Wednesday, but the following day they had intensified after the approval of a first part of the reform, that is a law that reduces the possibility of declaring the prime minister unsuitable for his role.

With the new law, in fact, the Attorney General will no longer be able to remove Netanyahu from his office, a possibility that had been discussed in recent days: Netanyahu is in fact accused of corruption in some trials, and the Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara had mentioned the possibility that he would be declared unsuitable for his position due to the evident conflict of interest of his position.

The first part of the reform had been approved by parliament after hours of very intense debate, with 47 votes against and 61 votes in favor: the bare minimum, given that the Israeli parliament has 120 seats. After the protests Thursday night, Netanyahu made a televised speech in which he said he wanted to go ahead with his own reform plan, despite the protests.

