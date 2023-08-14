Netflix just released a brand new app I It’s a huge improvement over the past

Netflix: fantastic tricks to change the way you view content on the (web) platform – www.themagazinetech.com

During the last twenty years we have witnessed many advances from a technological point of view, which for better or for worse have definitely turned our daily lives upside down.

Among all the steps forward that have been made, we can first mention the advent of internetwhich took place at the end of the 90s, which then spread in an increasingly capillary manner within the Italian territory, first with the 56K connection (in the early 2000s) and then later with the ADSL connection and the fiber optics, which have improved and further increased the download and upload capabilities.

Among the technological advances guaranteed by the Internet, we remember in particular the advent of smartphones, which in the space of a very few years have managed to conquer millions and millions (if not now billions) of users scattered all over the world, offering hundreds of models from year to year that are able to respond well to all the needs that consumers of every nation have.

New service coming

In addition to this, we also recall a great upheaval in the audiovisual entertainment sector: if in fact in the early 2000s a large part of the entertainment was offered by video rental systems such as Blockbuster, for about ten years now we have witnessed to the total transition to systems and le online streaming platformsled for example by NetflixAmazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, Paramount Channel and so on.

Today, in particular, we’re going to focus on Netflix, which undoubtedly represents and to all intents and purposes the progenitor of all these streaming platforms, in terms of content offerings and user acceptance. In this case, the American streaming company would have recently released a new app that would allow lots of news for users: let’s find out what it is.

Netflix Controller – TheMagazineTech

One controller for everything

We are talking about an app containing dozens and dozens of mobile titles, to play quietly on the streaming platform. From absolute streaming, therefore, Netflix has gradually expanded towards this sector as well. Precisely on the basis of this Netflix has launched aapp controllercompatible with the operating system iOSso from quietly play all the titles offered by the platform on your TVsimply by means of your smartphone and without having the need for a separate external controller, unlike the classic new generation consoles.

We do not know anything at the moment however regarding the operating system Android, but we are sure that the app will soon arrive on this platform as well. We just have to wait for further updates from Netflix, which we are sure will not be long in coming over the next few weeks.

